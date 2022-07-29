Isolated flooding the main concern into the weekend

A slow-moving front keeps us unsettled

Storm chances bring downpours

Watch for rising rivers, creeks and streams

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather today. Meaning isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The main threat from any storm remains heavy rainfall. Watch for localized flooding into the weekend.

FRIDAY

We’ll likely see the best coverage of showers and storms Friday as the next cold front moves through. Localized flooding and also some strong, damaging wind gusts aren’t off the table for both again Friday afternoon and evening.

With this type of setup, our biggest concern is what we call training storms, or repeated rainfall, which hits the same areas over and over. Use extra caution when driving and for areas near rivers/creeks/and streams.

Showers and storms become more likely into Friday. (WDBJ7)

SATURDAY

Another front arrives later Friday and into the first part of Saturday and pushes to the south. Looks like now we will see a few showers and storms for the start of the weekend, but a few places will get away with a dry start. Areas south and along highway 460 have the better chance to see some rain/storms at the moment. We will continue to watch where the front develops.

A front sags to our south Saturday keeping us fairly quiet with more storms on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Better coverage of showers and storms is expected to close out the weekend. Continue to monitor the forecast and keep an eye to the sky! Temperatures will be a little cooler throughout the weekend with highs anywhere into the 70s and low-mid 80s.

The front pushes back into the area with increasing storms. (WDBJ7)

STORMS TAPER DOWN NEXT WEEK

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region next week reducing the chance of storms as the week goes along. Meanwhile, temperatures start soaring back to the upper 80s and low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

