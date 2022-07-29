Isolated flooding the main concern into the weekend
Staying unsettled with localized flooding possible
- A slow-moving front keeps us unsettled
- Storm chances bring downpours
- Watch for rising rivers, creeks and streams
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather today. Meaning isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The main threat from any storm remains heavy rainfall. Watch for localized flooding into the weekend.
FRIDAY
We’ll likely see the best coverage of showers and storms Friday as the next cold front moves through. Localized flooding and also some strong, damaging wind gusts aren’t off the table for both again Friday afternoon and evening.
With this type of setup, our biggest concern is what we call training storms, or repeated rainfall, which hits the same areas over and over. Use extra caution when driving and for areas near rivers/creeks/and streams.
SATURDAY
Another front arrives later Friday and into the first part of Saturday and pushes to the south. Looks like now we will see a few showers and storms for the start of the weekend, but a few places will get away with a dry start. Areas south and along highway 460 have the better chance to see some rain/storms at the moment. We will continue to watch where the front develops.
SUNDAY
Better coverage of showers and storms is expected to close out the weekend. Continue to monitor the forecast and keep an eye to the sky! Temperatures will be a little cooler throughout the weekend with highs anywhere into the 70s and low-mid 80s.
STORMS TAPER DOWN NEXT WEEK
A ridge of high pressure will build into the region next week reducing the chance of storms as the week goes along. Meanwhile, temperatures start soaring back to the upper 80s and low 90s.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.
The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.
