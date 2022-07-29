Hometown Local
Lord Botetourt will again rely on solid line play in Daleville

Cavaliers Made it to the regional title game in 2021
FFE: Botetourt Cavaliers Hold Preseason Camp
FFE: Botetourt Cavaliers Hold Preseason Camp
By Travis Wells
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers are coming off a season which saw them reach a regional final before falling at Abingdon. Coach Jamie Harless and his team are reloading for 2022. Line play has been a staple under Harless and will continue to be this season.

“A couple of the best lineman I ever coached in my life weighed 165 pounds,” said Harless, “because they’d run through your mouth and come out your rear end. They were just tough kids. They bought into it. They enjoyed it. When you asked them to do it they had a smile on their face.”

Jakari Nicely returns under center for his second year as the starting quarterback behind that line, and Harless says his QB1 has grown by leaps and bounds this offseason.

