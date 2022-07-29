Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday.

About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.

First responders found Javier Suniga Cervuantes, 28 of Montgomery County, and pronounced him dead.

The investigation will be turned over to OSHA and the Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

