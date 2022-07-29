Hometown Local
Patrick Henry Patriots feature deep roster in 2022

Alan Fiddler’s Team Features Plenty of Experience
By Travis Wells
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - High school football practice returned bright and early Thursday morning and at Patrick Henry, Coach Alan Fiddler and the Patriots return 17 starters from last year’s team that won a first round playoff game.

And it just might be the deepest team Fiddler has had since he’s been at PH.

“There’s a lot of depth,” said Fiddler. “We’ll figure that out as we go. We’re trying to build more depth with these younger guys. We’ve got so many returners but then we’ve got young kids coming up behind them, so we need to build the depth with those guys and get them to where they’re ready to play games so we can get people off the field.”

