Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Prep underway for 41st Steppin’ Out festival

(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Preparations are underway for the Steppin’ Out festival in downtown Blacksburg August 5-6.

Right now, there are more than 250 vendors from up and down the east coast scheduled to attend.

There will be live music each day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

On average, Steppin’ Out has around 35,000 people visit the festival.

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. says it’s the largest event the organization holds all year.

“I’m hoping we’ll have a good crowd this year,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc.’s Amelia Tuckwiller said. “I know everyone is looking to get out after COVID. Last year was kind of a rebuilding year and I think we’re back. This is our 41st event.”

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. is also looking for more volunteers to help with the event.

If you’d like to volunteer click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Jeopardy!” announces permanent host decision
Body found at Jackson Park in Roanoke Friday morning.
Name released of woman found shot to death in park
File photo of police lights.
Pedestrian killed in Roanoke County crash
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Person dies after smoking while on oxygen

Latest News

The Commonwealth will determine a disaster declaration
What Buchanan County residents can expect after flood damage assessments
7@four Previews Virginia Vintage Comic Show
7@four Previews Virginia Vintage Comic Show
The Giles County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter training on July 29
Giles County Sheriff’s Office trains for active shooter situation
Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident