Prep underway for 41st Steppin’ Out festival

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Preparations are underway for the Steppin’ Out festival in downtown Blacksburg August 5-6.

Right now, there are more than 250 vendors from up and down the east coast scheduled to attend.

There will be live music each day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

On average, Steppin’ Out has around 35,000 people visit the festival.

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. says it’s the largest event the organization holds all year.

“I’m hoping we’ll have a good crowd this year,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc.’s Amelia Tuckwiller said. “I know everyone is looking to get out after COVID. Last year was kind of a rebuilding year and I think we’re back. This is our 41st event.”

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. is also looking for more volunteers to help with the event.

