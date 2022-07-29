Roanoke County Fire and Rescue let kids be firefighters for a day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue hosted its second Camp R.I.T. Friday after a 2-year hiatus.

Children ages 10 to 14 were able to be firefighters for a day, exploring the ladder truck, the fire station, and the fire hose. The department emphasized the importance of respect, integrity, and teamwork.

Roanoke City Fire and Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel said they hope the camp inspires the little ones to pursue a career as a firefighter or a paramedic.

“We also kinda want to immerse them in fire and rescue services,” said Clingenpeel. “So that hopefully they generate an interest in that to maybe one day be volunteers or to be career firefighters and paramedics as well.”

Volunteer firefighter Seth Harris attended the camp when he was 13 and just applied to become a firefighter.

“You get to put on gear. You get to put on. You get to hook on to a hydrant back there and you get to do firefighter things. And that really just sparked my desire even more for a career in this,” said Harris.

The kids also learned how to descend a “zip line,” CPR and crawl through the maze trailer.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.