St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to receive statewide preservation award

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church required several years, and a major commitment from the Catholic Church and the Roanoke congregation.

Now the church is receiving a statewide award for historic preservation.

The work started in 2014 with replacement of the steeples, ravaged by time, termites and a fire over 50 years earlier. Craftsmen would eventually move on to the slate roof, and the exterior masonry, before heading inside the Roanoke landmark.

Wayne Gould is St. Andrew’s Facilities Maintenance Coordinator.

“The project was so extensive, we did everything in the world to make this facility last another hundred years,” Gould told WDBJ7.

Now, the statewide organization Preservation Virginia has chosen St. Andrews as the 2022 recipient of its Gabriella Page Preservation Award for Outstanding Preservation Project.

“My initial reaction was I didn’t realize news had spread that far,” said St. Andrew’s Catholic Church Pastor Father Kevin Segerblom.

The church was nominated by architectural historian Alison Blanton. And in a letter to the church, the executive director of Preservation Virginia described the project as “a wonderful example of a dedicated and meticulous restoration effort.”

Segerblom said the award was unexpected, but appreciated by the St. Andrew’s community.

“For the parishioners here to know that others in Virginia appreciate the building itself, the original architecture and also appreciate the painstaking work and the commitment and sacrifice that we’ve made to maintain it and restore it to really, I would say, a pristine condition I think they’re pleased with that,” he said.

The church will receive the award during an event in September.

