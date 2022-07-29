Man arrested for shooting death of Roanoke woman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say 26-year-old Richard Quarles has been charged with the second-degree murder of 37-year-old Leeann Haun.

Haun was found shot to death in the early hours of July 22nd at Belmont Park, formerly known as Jackson Park, in Roanoke.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

