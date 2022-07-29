Two teens arrested after report of shots fired in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two teens were arrested Thursday after reports of shots fired in Nelson County, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded after a complaint was reported at 11:00 a.m. on Toms Lane in Roseland.

The two teens were arrested after deputies looked at the evidence on the scene. One of the teens had an outstanding detention order from another jurisdiction and was held on those charges.

Both teens were charged with reckless handling of a firearm and one teen was charged with violation of a protection order.

The Virginia State Police, Albemarle Police Department, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police, Waynesboro Police Department and the J.A.D.E. Drug Task Force assisted the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

