Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show celebrates 25th anniversary

Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show
Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Comic book collectors and lovers will have a chance to see thousands of collectibles at the Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectables Show.

The event will be celebrating its 25th anniversary at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, July 30.

Organizers say some of the most well-known comic and collectible dealers in the southeastern United States will attend. Many are known for focusing primarily on older comic books.

One of Roanoke’s longtime and beloved comic bookstores, B&D Comics will also celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The comic book show will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

If you are looking for a particular material, let them know, call 540-789-7056.

Children 12 and under are free.

To learn more about the event, you can visit the Salem Civic Center’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Jeopardy!” announces permanent host decision
File photo of police lights.
Pedestrian killed in Roanoke County crash
Body found at Jackson Park in Roanoke Friday morning.
Name released of woman found shot to death in park
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Person dies after smoking while on oxygen

Latest News

Cast of teen actors bringing "High School Musical" to life onstage at Mill Mountain Theatre
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: "High School Musical: One Act Edition" now on stage at Mill Mountain Theatre
Barrows Mural Project
Barrows Mural Project
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 29, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 29, 2022
Big Lick Comic-Con Returns to the Berglund Center
Big Lick Comic-Con Returns to the Berglund Center