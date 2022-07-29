Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show celebrates 25th anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Comic book collectors and lovers will have a chance to see thousands of collectibles at the Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectables Show.

The event will be celebrating its 25th anniversary at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, July 30.

Organizers say some of the most well-known comic and collectible dealers in the southeastern United States will attend. Many are known for focusing primarily on older comic books.

One of Roanoke’s longtime and beloved comic bookstores, B&D Comics will also celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The comic book show will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

If you are looking for a particular material, let them know, call 540-789-7056.

Children 12 and under are free.

To learn more about the event, you can visit the Salem Civic Center’s website.

