2nd annual car show at Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday

The 2nd annual car show will be at the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday.
By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The car show is returning to the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday after a lot of success in 2021.

“We really appreciated everyone coming out last year to our inaugural event, I think it was a success and so it was enough of a success that we wanted to try again this year,” said Mary Helen Taylor, volunteer car show coordinator.

Taylor said people who come out on Saturday will be taken through the decades from past to present.

“We’re hoping that it’s just a great way for people to socialize, talk about their cars, show off their cars. Also to just invite people from the community to be able to come in and spend a day with us at the fire department.”

The event focuses on community outreach, but the money raised also helps out with the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department’s operations. There will also be awards, door prizes and a silent auction.

The car show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the fire department, which is located at 25 Vine Street. There are still $20 tickets available for anyone who wants to register to bring their car to the event.

