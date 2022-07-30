Hometown Local
3rd Annual National Roanoke Community Beautification Day

Adults and kids were seen cleaning up and taking care of their hometown.
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday was the 3rd Annual National Roanoke Community Beautification Day.

People came together to clean Staunton Park and the surrounding areas. Both adults and kids were seen cleaning up and taking care of their hometown.

Southwest Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce Charnika Elliot said they want to encourage everyone to give love to every part of Roanoke.

”We want everybody to feel a sense of ownership and to be proud of where they are,” said Elliot. “And when we can come together as a strong body and as a force to let people know we love each other. We’re here for one another. It just enhances that relationship but also build strength in the community. And it makes it look beautiful.”

The event lasted for seven hours and featured music, performers, and community resources.

