Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states

(AP) - When the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established a right to abortion, it sparked legal changes and court challenges in states nationwide.

In some states, there are multiple bans and multiple lawsuits in play, keeping the landscape unsettled.

And further legislation could soon change things again. The June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson ruling is expected to lead ultimately to bans or deep restrictions on access to abortion in about half the states.

Meanwhile, most Democrat-led states have put into place policies intended to protect abortion access.

