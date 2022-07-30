Hometown Local
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states

A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - When the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established a right to abortion, it sparked legal changes and court challenges in states nationwide.

In some states, there are multiple bans and multiple lawsuits in play, keeping the landscape unsettled.

And further legislation could soon change things again. The June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson ruling is expected to lead ultimately to bans or deep restrictions on access to abortion in about half the states.

Meanwhile, most Democrat-led states have put into place policies intended to protect abortion access.

