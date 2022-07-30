Crowds come out for Hank Williams Jr.’s return to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The doors of the Salem Civic Center didn’t open until 7 p.m., but that didn’t stop hundreds from getting in line early for Friday night’s Hank Williams Jr. concert.

“It’s kind of surreal. I’ve listened to him all my life and finally getting the chance to see him,” said Travis Darnell.

“It’s like a dream come true, I’m seeing a legend,” said Jamey Rhea.

The legendary country music artist made his return to the Salem Civic Center for the first time since he was forced to cancel his show in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Performing in Salem is nothing new for Williams Jr., who had his first concert in the area in 1968.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.