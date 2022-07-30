Man killed, woman hurt after shots fired from car in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating an early morning homicide.

Police say just after 3:45 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a home in the 700 block of Stokes Street.

Officers located 19-year-old Ja’Quise De’Juan Beard on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Police also found a 24-year-old woman who sustained a non-life-threatening wound and was transported for medical treatment.

Police say the shooter(s) approached the victims in a car and shot rounds from the car toward the victims, who were in front of the home, according to police.

Police say this appears to be a targeted shooting and is not random.

The department is asking for anyone with video surveillance cameras on Stokes Street and surrounding areas to contact Danville Police.

