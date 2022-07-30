FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location

Patrick Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying Floyd Fest in its original home before it moves next year.

15 thousand people will pack the 75 acres of Patrick County over the five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every single year.

“There’s so few places on the planet that we have an opportunity to come together and we’re all kindred spirits we’re all here for the same reason because we love music, we love people, and we love love,” said Kavati.

After more than two decades of reunions, FloydFest will be moving to Check. FloydFest Chief Operating Officer Sam Calhoun says the new location is more than 200 acres of space.

“It’s bittersweet this has become our home. But once again we care about the patrons,” said Calhoun. “And the patrons biggest kinda request every year is to not have parking off site.”

Organizers are hoping to build a Floyd community venue.

“The new location is called festival park cause’ we want to be a community resource for Floyd County,” explained Calhoun. “So, we’re working on that now and debut the logo today.”

Kavati says she supports the new location and is absolutely going to be there next year.

“I think it’s actually going to benefit not only Floyd as a community,” added Kavati. “But also because these folks have been doing this for so long all the strategies that they’ve learned over the last 22 years they’re going to incorporate it into this new place and make it better than it’s ever been.”

Organizers said they are looking at a possible capacity reduction. They say this reduction could help improve the festival experience.

