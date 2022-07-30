Police: One man, two dogs found dead inside Hershberger Road home, suspect arrested

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department found a man and two dogs dead inside of a Hershberger Road home Saturday, according to the department.

Police say they responded to the 800 block of Hershberger Rd at 1:40 p.m., where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. A dog was also found dead in the home, while another dog was taken to emergency veterinarian care where it was pronounced dead. Police say they will release the man’s name after they’ve notified his next-of-kin. Police have declared the incident to be a homicide investigation.

Police say they have arrested a suspect, whose name has yet to be released.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.