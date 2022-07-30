Quiet today with another active day Sunday

A pleasant start to our day

Fewer showers ands storms Saturday

Turning more active Sunday

Saturday is the best day for outdoor plans. Showers and storms are most likely Sunday. (WDBJ7)

SATURDAY

The driest day of the weekend will be Saturday. Any storms would be extremely isolated with the best placement for areas south of Rte. 460. Looks like most of us actually stay dry for the most part with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will read anywhere in the upper 80s around the viewing area, with a few 90s across the Southside.

A warm front lifts north Sunday increasing our chances of showers and storms. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY - WEATHER ALERT DAY

Better coverage of showers and storms is expected to close out the weekend as our front lifts back up to the north at an extremely slow pace. Planning any activities Sunday would be risky without an indoor backup location.

We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Sunday. Pockets of heavy rain may lead to localized flooding. (WDBJ Weather)

The WDBJ7 Weather Team has issued a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Sunday as slow-moving showers and storms may lead to flash flooding. Areas of greatest concern will be southwest VA and southeast WV, where almost daily rain has saturated the ground for the past week. It won’t take much rain to cause flooding issues in these areas.

Showers and storms return Sunday with slow-moving downpours. (WDBJ7)

FEWER STORMS, MORE HEAT

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region next week reducing the chance of storms as the week goes along. Meanwhile, temperatures start soaring back to the upper 80s and low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

