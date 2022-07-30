Hometown Local
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic delays on I-81

I-81
I-81(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County emergency responders responded to a tractor-trailer fire along I-81 South Saturday morning.

Officials say it happened just before 6:00 a.m.

Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Medic 131 were dispatched to mile marker 129 for the fire.

When they arrived, the cab of the tractor-trailer was fully involved. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department requested additional manpower and a tanker.

Engine 22′s crew received help from Roanoke County Wagon 9 and Medic 92. Crews brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to the trailer.

VDOT also reported a separate tractor-trailer crash on I-81 near mile maker 131.5 in Roanoke County. Traffic backups are approximately 2.5 miles.

We will update this story as we learn more.

