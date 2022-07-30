Hometown Local
What’s What With the Weekend, July 29-31

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - (WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.

Featured events:

Friday, July 29

NRV Fair

Hank Williams Jr. at the Salem Civic Center

Saturday, July 30

25th Annual Virginia Vintage Comic Book Show

NRV Fair

Harry Potter Night at State Street Brewing

WAR+The Commodores at Elmwood Park

“Born in Bristol: The Untold Story of the Birth of Country Music” Global Premiere & Watch Party

