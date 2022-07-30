Man arrested for shooting death of a woman in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot to death in Carrol County Wednesday morning, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded at 11:30 a.m. to 68 Fairlawn Lane, in the Woodlawn area of the county for a reported unresponsive woman.

Deputies found 30-year-old Laura Caroline “Carrie” Buffkin, dead from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, deputies say they identified 42-year-old Kevin Lee Sizemore, of Hillsville, as a person of interest in the murder. Deputies contacted Sizemore on July 29th and say he had a pistol he was concealed carrying.

Sizemore was then arrested and charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order, felony larceny of a firearm and posses concealed weapon.

Sizemore was taken before a magistrate and was committed to the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond pending arraignment.

The Carrol County Fire Rescue Department, Rescue Squad, Virginia State Police and the Carroll County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office assisted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

