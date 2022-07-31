Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

FloydFest hopes to inspire the next generation of musicians

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the last day of the sold out Floydfest music festival.

Thousands of people gathered to groove to some music during the last five days. Many say the fest is not just an opportunity to enjoy music, but to inspire the next generation of southwest Virginia musicians.

“They come here to watch the music makers, but a lot of people think they can’t be music makers,” said Artist Volunteer Mim Mim’s Uke. “So, that’s why I bring the ukuleles. My hope is that if they play the ukulele, they’re gonna realize that they can also make music as well. So, my role here I think is just to make more music makers.”

Organizers say many musicians have grown up attending Floydfest, and now they perform for the same crowds.

FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, Dogs Killed in Roanoke Homicide
One man, two dogs dead after shooting at Hershberger Road home, suspect arrested
A fan stands in line at the Salem Civic Center for Friday night's Hank Williams Jr. concert.
Crowds come out for Hank Williams Jr.’s return to Salem
I-81
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic delays on I-81
Kevin Lee Sizemore mugshot
Man arrested for shooting death of woman in Carroll County
Virginia Tech Carilion's class of 2026.
Virginia Tech Carilion’s class of 2026 sets school records

Latest News

FILE - Pat Carroll attends the Broadway opening of "The Little Mermaid," at the Lunt-Fontanne...
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies at 95
Residents got out to enjoy downtown Roanoke's new weekend designated outdoor recreation area.
Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends
FILE - Nichelle Nichols speaks during the Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
Roanoke Refreshment Zone Ends
Roanoke Refreshment Zone Ends