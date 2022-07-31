FloydFest hopes to inspire the next generation of musicians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the last day of the sold out Floydfest music festival.

Thousands of people gathered to groove to some music during the last five days. Many say the fest is not just an opportunity to enjoy music, but to inspire the next generation of southwest Virginia musicians.

“They come here to watch the music makers, but a lot of people think they can’t be music makers,” said Artist Volunteer Mim Mim’s Uke. “So, that’s why I bring the ukuleles. My hope is that if they play the ukulele, they’re gonna realize that they can also make music as well. So, my role here I think is just to make more music makers.”

Organizers say many musicians have grown up attending Floydfest, and now they perform for the same crowds.

