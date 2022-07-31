Franklin County Supervisor Mitchell dies

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Board of Supervisors member Leland Mitchell, who was chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority, died Saturday, according to the county.

Mitchell was the longest serving member of the current Board of Supervisors; in January 2022, he began his fifth term. He was first elected to the Board of Supervisors, representing the Snow Creek District, in November 2005.

Mitchell’s colleagues elected him Chairman of the Board of Supervisors in 2020, saying he helped navigate the county during the early months of the COVID pandemic.

During his tenure on the board, “Mr. Mitchell became a champion for the deployment of high-speed broadband within the rural areas of Franklin County while serving as Chairman of the Broadband Authority, where he most recently worked with his colleagues to secure approximately $25 million in state and federal funding to now begin connecting thousands of homes and businesses with high speed internet throughout the county,” said Ronnie Thompson, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

Mitchell also worked with local and regional colleagues to welcome Franklin County as a member of the Western Virginia Water Authority, securing a public system for water and wastewater utilities, according to a statement by the county. Thompson said, “Supervisor Leland Mitchell was a gentleman with a steadying presence on the board during the great recession, helping guide the fiscal policy of the county to ensure the employees and citizens of Franklin County always took priority. Mr. Mitchell was a strong supporter of Franklin County and measured the needs of the Snow Creek district with the needs of the entire county.”

During his tenure on the board, “Mr. Mitchell also kept a keen eye on the county’s finances, where he strived to promote fiscal policies in helping to maintain the county’s high bond ratings.” said Chris Whitlow, County Administrator. “It was a pleasure to work with Leland through the years and he will be missed.”

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Beulah Baptist Church, with Pastor Eric Winn officiating. Interment will follow in the Mitchell Family Cemetery at the family homeplace.

The Mitchell family will receive friends at the church Tuesday, August 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. The family requests food and flowers be omitted, and they request if you plan to attend the visitation and/or service, wear a mask, even if you are vaccinated against COVID.

In lieu of flowers, you are asked to consider memorial contributions to Beulah Baptist Church, 4220 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

