UVA professor working to innovate robotic surgery

The University of Virginia (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An engineering professor with the University of Virginia is working to program safety tools into robotic surgery.

“We are trying to argument surgical robots with capabilities to monitor what is happening during a procedure,” Prof. Homa Alemzadeh said.

Alemzadeh is receiving a total of $550,000 over five years from a grant to help innovate robotic-assisted surgeries.

“It’s a kind of a technology to enable minimally-invasive surgery to kind of make surgery safer, or enable some kinds of procedures that are hard to do manually by the surgeons,” the professor said. “Just kind of making it easier to kind of manipulate various small kind of areas or kind of tissues inside patient body. Things that are not possible really by hands on like laparoscopic surgeon.”

Alemzadeh hopes this work will help residents or surgical trainees to safely get a better sense of what might go wrong, or prevent some adverse events from happening.

