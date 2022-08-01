Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

2 injured when man crashes boat into floating trampoline, police say

Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.
Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBARDTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – Two people were hurt this weekend when a man crashed a boat into a floating trampoline on a lake in Vermont, police say.

According to police, two children were on the floating trampoline when Joseph Moffit drove into it with a boat.

One child was injured in addition to a man who was trying to help the children, WCAX reported.

Police believe Moffit was driving while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He was charged with boating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festival Park is the name of the new location.
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
Man, Dogs Killed in Roanoke Homicide
One man, two dogs dead after shooting at Hershberger Road home, suspect arrested
A fan stands in line at the Salem Civic Center for Friday night's Hank Williams Jr. concert.
Crowds come out for Hank Williams Jr.’s return to Salem
Virginia Tech Carilion's class of 2026.
Virginia Tech Carilion’s class of 2026 sets school records
Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home

Latest News

Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
Kentucky governor: At least 35 dead in flooding
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
Paying a visit to the world’s tallest tree could get you fined
Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy