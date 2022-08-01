Another round of showers and storms today
Isolated downpours possible Monday
- Patchy fog early
- Few more storms pass through Monday
- Expecting toasty conditions for this work week
LAST NIGHT
A few storms Sunday evening provided some rotating storms for us where even some funnel clouds formed! Here’s one that was spotted in Rocky Mount.
THIS WEEK OFFERS FEWER STORMS, BUT MORE HEAT
A ridge of weak high pressure will build into the region this week reducing the chance of storms as the week goes along. We’ll still hold onto the chance for scattered storms today with pockets of heavy downpours which could lead to localized flooding. An *isolated* severe warned storm is possible as well. Storms will be less likely Tuesday as an area of high pressure builds into the region.
After Monday, temperatures start soaring back to the upper 80s and low 90s and they stay there throughout the work week.
We’ll notice slightly cooler weather as the upcoming weekend approaches.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.
