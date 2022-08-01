Hometown Local
Another round of showers and storms today

Isolated downpours possible Monday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
  • Patchy fog early
  • Few more storms pass through Monday
  • Expecting toasty conditions for this work week

LAST NIGHT

A few storms Sunday evening provided some rotating storms for us where even some funnel clouds formed! Here’s one that was spotted in Rocky Mount.

A funnel cloud was spotted in Rocky Mount this evening. Sent in by Jennifer Gould. If you have a photo or video you want to share submit it here: https://www.wdbj7.com/community/user-content/

Posted by Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell on Sunday, July 31, 2022

THIS WEEK OFFERS FEWER STORMS, BUT MORE HEAT

A ridge of weak high pressure will build into the region this week reducing the chance of storms as the week goes along. We’ll still hold onto the chance for scattered storms today with pockets of heavy downpours which could lead to localized flooding. An *isolated* severe warned storm is possible as well. Storms will be less likely Tuesday as an area of high pressure builds into the region.

Spotty storms are possible on Monday thanks to our frontal system trekking north.
Spotty storms are possible on Monday thanks to our frontal system trekking north.(WDBJ7)

After Monday, temperatures start soaring back to the upper 80s and low 90s and they stay there throughout the work week.

Temperatures soar by midweek with highs climbing into the lower 90s.
Temperatures soar by midweek with highs climbing into the lower 90s.(WDBJ Weather)

We’ll notice slightly cooler weather as the upcoming weekend approaches.

Temperatures cool off by the weekend.
Temperatures cool off by the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

