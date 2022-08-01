Average Roanoke gas prices see one-week drop of 16 cents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 16 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke.

Prices in Roanoke are 62.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 88.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive station in Roanoke was priced at $3.45 a gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.10/g, a difference of 65 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.39/g, while the highest was $5.69/g, a difference of $2.30 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g Monday. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.02/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

August 1, 2021: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 1, 2020: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 1, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

August 1, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 1, 2017: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

August 1, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 1, 2015: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 1, 2014: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

August 1, 2013: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

August 1, 2012: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices, per GasBuddy:

Greensboro- $3.88/g, down 13.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.02/g.

Winston-Salem- $3.90/g, down 16.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.06/g.

Virginia- $3.97/g, down 15.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.12/g.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.