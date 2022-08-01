Five New Members Inducted into Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -The Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame inducted its newest class Sunday in Salem, five members strong, including the late Keith Mayhew who starred at Ferrum as a pitcher and was a 1995 draft pick fo the Braves. Joining Mayhew in this year’s class is former player and current Auburn High Head Coach Eric Altizer who’s led the Eagles to three state titles. Also getting the call is longtime volunteer and William Byrd Coach Doug Pence, current Jefferson Forest head man Ryan Gilleland, who starred at JF and at UVA, along with Cave Spring grad Tyler Lumsden who pitched at Clemson and was a first round draft pick of the White Sox in 2004.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.