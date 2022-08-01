Grown Here at Home: Busy summer season for Homestead Creamery

BURNT CHIMNEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ice cream is good any time of year, but it surely fits the bill on these hot summer days. At Homestead Creamery, they’re staying busy.

“Here at our Farm Market in Burnt Chimney we have a ton of ice cream flavors. We have everything from your classic flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, to fruity flavors such as our lemon crunch and black raspberry, and we also have exclusive Farm Market flavors, such as our key lime ice cream and moo tracks,” said Homestead Creamery Marketing Representative Claudia Pick.

From the time the Farm Market doors open at 11 a.m., customers are ready to get their fix.

“We love it when people come out with their families to enjoy an ice cream. It’s really a bonding moment, I think, for people, because we do have something for everybody,” Claudia said.

The question is, are you a cup or a cone person?

“We have quite a bit of people who are cup people who come in, and I think it really depends on the weather, because if you get that cone and it’s 90 degrees outside, I say good luck,” Claudia explained.

If you believe you have an idea for the next great Homestead Creamery flavor, tell them about it.

“It’s amazing to hear what people can come up with. If anyone ever has any ideas for any new flavors they’d like to see, we really invite you to bring them to the table because you never know what you may see on the shelf next,” Claudia said.

