Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Jason Spaar Wins Roanoke Valley Match Play

William Byrd and Bridgewater Grad Knocked off Brad Chambers 1-Up in Final
Jason Spaar defeated Brad Chambers to win the 2022 Roanoke Valley Match Play title.
Jason Spaar defeated Brad Chambers to win the 2022 Roanoke Valley Match Play title.(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - By the time the Roanoke Valley Match Play finals rolled around Sunday afternoon at Blue Hills Golf Club, the top two seeds had been eliminated. Top dog Daryl Byrd fell to Brad Chambers in the semis while #3 Jason Spaar took out second seeded Chase Bailey.

Spaar and Chambers battled in the final and were tight throughout the day with neither golfer gaining a significant advantage.

Spaar birdied the 15th to even the match, and the two halved both 16 and 17, setting up a frantic finish at the 18th. Both players missed the green but Spaar knocked in a par putt to win it, 1-Up to cap a solid weekend.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, Dogs Killed in Roanoke Homicide
One man, two dogs dead after shooting at Hershberger Road home, suspect arrested
Festival Park is the name of the new location.
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
A fan stands in line at the Salem Civic Center for Friday night's Hank Williams Jr. concert.
Crowds come out for Hank Williams Jr.’s return to Salem
Virginia Tech Carilion's class of 2026.
Virginia Tech Carilion’s class of 2026 sets school records
All the beagles are mothers and puppies that need foster homes.
Angels of Assisi asking community for help after rescue of beagles from testing facility

Latest News

Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame
Five New Members Inducted into Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA star and civil rights pioneer, dies at 88
ACC Rich With Talented Quarterbacks
ACC Rich With Talented Quarterbacks
Netherland's Annemiek Van Vleuten, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on...
Van Vleuten wins women’s Tour de France for 1st time