Jason Spaar Wins Roanoke Valley Match Play

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - By the time the Roanoke Valley Match Play finals rolled around Sunday afternoon at Blue Hills Golf Club, the top two seeds had been eliminated. Top dog Daryl Byrd fell to Brad Chambers in the semis while #3 Jason Spaar took out second seeded Chase Bailey.

Spaar and Chambers battled in the final and were tight throughout the day with neither golfer gaining a significant advantage.

Spaar birdied the 15th to even the match, and the two halved both 16 and 17, setting up a frantic finish at the 18th. Both players missed the green but Spaar knocked in a par putt to win it, 1-Up to cap a solid weekend.

