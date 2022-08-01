Hometown Local
Local Office on Aging opens new Wellness Center

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After two months of working on the project, the Local Office on Aging officially opened its new wellness center.

The idea for the new building came after the pandemic forced many elders into isolation. The new space will allow them to socialize and access services.

CEO Ron Boyd said the center will primarily impact health.

“We have a lot of activities planned to have in this to kinda deal with isolation, social isolation,” said Boyd. “And of the social determinant of health that is detrimental, which social isolation is one of them.” >>

The office says this is just the beginning of its expansion. There’s a ribbon-cutting ceremony coming up on September 13 at 10:30 a.m.

