Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home

Lloyd Harris mugshot
Lloyd Harris mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a man has been arrested, accused of killing his brother at a home on Hershberger Road Saturday.

Lloyd A. Harris, 40 of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of John Q. Harris, 43, from Asheville, North Carolina.

Police responded to the 800 block of Hershberger Road July 30 and found John Harris with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. A dog was also found dead in the home, while another dog was taken to emergency veterinarian care, where it was pronounced dead.

Both dogs had been shot.

Lloyd Harris is being held in the Roanoke City Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, Dogs Killed in Roanoke Homicide
One man, two dogs dead after shooting at Hershberger Road home, suspect arrested
Festival Park is the name of the new location.
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
A fan stands in line at the Salem Civic Center for Friday night's Hank Williams Jr. concert.
Crowds come out for Hank Williams Jr.’s return to Salem
Virginia Tech Carilion's class of 2026.
Virginia Tech Carilion’s class of 2026 sets school records
All the beagles are mothers and puppies that need foster homes.
Angels of Assisi asking community for help after rescue of beagles from testing facility

Latest News

We have a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall today. Meaning localized flooding is possible.
Monday Morning Weather Talk Live 8/1/22
Summer Music Games returns, celebrates Drum Corps International’s 50th
Summer Music Games Returns to Salem
Salem Band Boosters and the Summer Music Games are partnering with Drum Corps International to...
Summer Music Games returns, celebrates Drum Corps International’s 50th anniversary
Grown Here at Home: Busy Summer Season for Homestead Creamery