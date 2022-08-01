Hometown Local
Pittsylvania County releases survey on rezoning ordinance

Pittsylvania County Zoning Ordinance Survey
Pittsylvania County Zoning Ordinance Survey(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County is looking for public input on the update of their 1991 zoning ordinance.

As first steps in the process, a public survey was released Monday to help structure the new zoning ordinance that is said to go into effect in 2024.

The survey will address opinions on the current zoning ordinance and future business development in Pittsylvania County.

The survey can be taken online and will be open until September 2.

“Anyone that owns property in Pittsylvania County is in some way in some way affected by zoning because that has an impact on what they can do on their property and how they can do it. If you own property in Pittsylvania County, zoning affects you. So, it’s important that you share those pieces of input that you have to guide this process moving forward,” said Caleb Ayers, Pittsylvania County spokesperson.

There will also be a public input workshop on August 18 at 6:00 p.m. at the Chatham Community Center.

The workshop is open to anyone and county staff will be there to answer questions and receive feedback from the community.

