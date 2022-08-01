Pittsylvania County teachers express their back to school excitment

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - School starts back for Pittsylvania County students next week. One teacher at Mount Airy Elementary is excited to start her third year of teaching.

Mrs. Osborne previously only taught fourth graders, but this year, she’ll be teaching third and fifth graders as well.

“It’s going to be a new, different atmosphere, a different group of kids and age level that I’ll have to get used to, but I’m definitely excited to teach math all year long,” said Megan Osborne, 4th grade teacher at Mount Airy Elementary.

Ms. Osborne is also looking forward to potential renovations to her school such as centralized air conditioning if the referendum is passed in November.

“They’re out in trailers which is kind of a safety risk. So, they will add onto the school and make new classrooms so all of the students can be inside the school,” said Ms. Osborne.

A special needs teacher at Gretna Elementary School is also excited for those potential improvements.

“Here it will improve the parking and the traffic pattern for car riders and that’s always a safety issue. So, it’ll be great to have that money and see that come from sales tax where everybody who passes through the county is helping to pay for it,” said Mrs. Osborne.

The elementary school teachers have more than teaching in the same county in common - They’re also from the same household.

“Megan from the time that she was a little girl, teaching was one of the things she always talked about. She never really ventured away from that. It was kind of always something she wanted to do. So, to see that play out, it’s been pretty cool,” said Mrs. Osborne.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher ever since I can remember, but I also worked with kids a lot while I was in high school and in community college. So, that really kind of really sparked more of an interest to work with kids. I just knew teaching was what I wanted to do,” added Ms. Osborne.

Her mom played a big role in her final career choice.

“Just seeing her as a teacher while I was in my later years of school and then in college really helped me to start seeing the basics of teaching, but also in depth of what you have to really do to be a teacher. So, it was good to have her there and ask her questions and be able to get a little insight into what it’s like to be a teacher from her point of view,” explained Ms. Osborne.

The students won’t be the only ones learning this year.

“They teach me patience. They teach me kindness. They’re just, they’re wonderful. We learn, but we have good time too. I think if they walk away from fifth grade feeling like they’ve had a good year, that means everything to us,” added Mrs. Osborne.

“They come up with the greatest questions while you’re trying to teach. And you just have to stop and say ‘oh my goodness, I don’t know the answer that question.’ But, it’s good to see the questions that pop up in their brains and their thought process,” said Ms. Osborne.

So far, teaching has been everything Megan hoped it would be.

“I’ve loved being a teacher. It has truly been like the dream job that I thought I wanted,” explained Ms. Osborne.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.