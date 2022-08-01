Hometown Local
Roanoke City Council approves application to fund Williamson Road improvements

Williamson Road sign at the Hershberger Road intersection.(Will Thomas)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improving safety on Williamson Road was on Roanoke City Council’s agenda Monday.

Members voted 4 to 1 in favor of an application for Smart Scale funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

The plan to reduce four lanes of traffic to three has the support of the Williamson Road Area Business Association, but it prompted objections from a representative of other businesses who said say there are better ways to address the safety issue.

