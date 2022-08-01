Hometown Local
Roanoke looking for downtown ambassadors

Roanoke
Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first phase of hiring is underway for the city of Roanoke’s Downtown Ambassador Program.

Block by Block, the organization that will run the program, has kicked off the hiring process and is looking for an operations manager and an outreach worker. Ambassador hiring will start soon, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. (DRI).

If you’re interested in being part of a team that will “create a huge impact in Downtown Roanoke,” according to DRI, click the following links.

Operations Manager: indeed.com/.../operations-manager...

Outreach Worker: indeed.com/job/outreach-worker-6c53adf19e2a36fb

Learn more about the Downtown Ambassador Program here: downtownroanoke.org/.../downtown-roanoke...

