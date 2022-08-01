Roanoke looking for downtown ambassadors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first phase of hiring is underway for the city of Roanoke’s Downtown Ambassador Program.

Block by Block, the organization that will run the program, has kicked off the hiring process and is looking for an operations manager and an outreach worker. Ambassador hiring will start soon, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. (DRI).

If you’re interested in being part of a team that will “create a huge impact in Downtown Roanoke,” according to DRI, click the following links.

