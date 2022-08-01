Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County.

Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital.

The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.

Muska had been driving a Subaru Outback southbound on Drakes Main Street, according to police, when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox and a tree.

Police say driver fatigue is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festival Park is the name of the new location.
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
Man, Dogs Killed in Roanoke Homicide
One man, two dogs dead after shooting at Hershberger Road home, suspect arrested
A fan stands in line at the Salem Civic Center for Friday night's Hank Williams Jr. concert.
Crowds come out for Hank Williams Jr.’s return to Salem
Virginia Tech Carilion's class of 2026.
Virginia Tech Carilion’s class of 2026 sets school records
Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home

Latest News

I-81
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic delays on I-81
Williamson Road Safety Improvement Project Concerns
Concerns Raised About Williamson Road Safety Improvements Project
The Williamson Road sign at the Hershberger Road intersection Thursday night.
Roanoke residents voice concerns about Williamson Road Safety Improvements Project
File photo of police lights.
Pedestrian killed in Roanoke County crash