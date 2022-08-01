Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County.

Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital.

The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.

Muska had been driving a Subaru Outback southbound on Drakes Main Street, according to police, when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox and a tree.

Police say driver fatigue is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

