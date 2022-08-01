Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County.
Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital.
The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.
Muska had been driving a Subaru Outback southbound on Drakes Main Street, according to police, when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox and a tree.
Police say driver fatigue is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
