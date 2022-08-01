Hometown Local
Summer Music Games returns to Salem Stadium, and celebrates Drum Corps International’s 50th anniversary

Salem Band Boosters and the Summer Music Games are partnering with Drum Corps International to bring professional-level marching band talent to the area.(Drum Corps International)
By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia is back!

Salem Band Boosters and the Pride of Salem Marching Band are partnering with Drum Corps International (DCI) to bring professional-level marching band talent to the area.

What is DCI?

Drum Corps International – Competitive Drum Corps is made up of high school and college students who travel and compete for 6 weeks out of the summer in competitions all over the US with the season ending in a championship competition featuring the top scoring drum corps.

The event held in Salem is the primary fundraiser for the Pride of Salem and profits from sponsorships, advertising, donations, and show tickets are used to fund the many activities of the Salem High School Band programs. Including band camps, competitions, and transportation. A portion of this year’s funds will go towards helping The Pride of Salem perform in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia. A previous event had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Over the years the Pride of Salem Marching Band Students perform with the DCI Drum Corps.  Currently, three alumni are traveling with the corps and two performed with the Carolina Crown.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM/Gates open at 5:00 PM

Location: Salem Stadium- 1008 Texas St, Salem, VA 24153

Tickets: Can be purchased at the gate or online at https://get.crowntickets.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=577

To welcome the Summer Music Games to Salem Stadium after a two-year break, ticket prices have been dropped to $20 for all seats except premium seating.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Inflation impacts back-to-school spending, educators work to help families
Inflation Factors Into Back-to-School Spending
Virginia Tech Carilion Class of 2026 Breaking School Records
