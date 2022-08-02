7@four: Franklin County Bike Rodeo is Thursday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out to Waid Park this Thursday, August 4, for the Franklin County Bike Rodeo.

All skill levels and ages are welcome to the event that begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Waid Park Bike Skills Loop will be utilized for skill development. Demo bikes will be available to try out the singletrack. Youth bikes will also be available to use.

The event is free, and snacks will be provided.

More information can be found by calling Franklin County Parks and Recreation at 540-483-9293 or by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

