Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four: Franklin County Bike Rodeo is Thursday

Courtesy: Event Facebook page
Courtesy: Event Facebook page(Courtesy: Event Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out to Waid Park this Thursday, August 4, for the Franklin County Bike Rodeo.

All skill levels and ages are welcome to the event that begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Waid Park Bike Skills Loop will be utilized for skill development. Demo bikes will be available to try out the singletrack. Youth bikes will also be available to use.

The event is free, and snacks will be provided.

More information can be found by calling Franklin County Parks and Recreation at 540-483-9293 or by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Law enforcement are on the scene at Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley after three Wayne County...
2 deputies stable, 1 critical after being shot while serving warrant in North Carolina
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash

Latest News

Covid 19
COVID cases remain high but steady in Roanoke region
Garden City Park
Six Roanoke playgrounds renovated, replaced
Dr. Cynthia Morrow provides a COVID, Hepatitis A and Monkeypox update for the Roanoke City and...
Dr. Morrow / COVID, Hepatitis A, Monkeypox Update for RCAHD
“The Nutcracker” and “Cinderella” are coming to Berglund Center