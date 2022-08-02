Hometown Local
Appalachian Power issues warning concerning rising water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams

Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map on their website to sign up for alerts.
Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map on their website to sign up for alerts.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams could rise starting August 3 and continue to fluctuate throughout the week.

The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures, and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, has notified Appalachian Power it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so.

AEP says Claytor Dam’s water levels could increase up to two feet in minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period.

Anyone considering doing river activities should monitor AEP’s website for additional information.

