Blue Ridge Parkway over Roanoke River Bridge reopens

Blue Ridge Parkway Roanoke River
Blue Ridge Parkway Roanoke River(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened.

Leesa Sutton Brandon with the National Park Service say the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened Monday afternoon.

The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at the end of June, but officials cite delays with contractors and weather for the delay.

While closed, traffic flowed to a detour around the Roanoke River road on the parkway.

