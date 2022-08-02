Hometown Local
Botetourt County Libraries take flight with birding backpacks

Botetourt County Libraries now have Birding Backpacks for checkout thanks to a donation from...
Botetourt County Libraries now have Birding Backpacks for checkout thanks to a donation from the Roanoke Valley Bird Club.(Botetourt County Libraries)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Libraries now have Birding Backpacks for checkout thanks to a donation from the Roanoke Valley Bird Club.

The packs are full of birding materials, including the National Geographic Birds of Eastern North America field guide, Vortex Crossfire 8x42 binoculars with case, straps and lens cleaning cloth and Sibley’s Backyard Birds of the Mid-Atlantic laminated foldout. The pack also includes information about getting started in birding, local birding hotspots, birding apps and more resources.

Each of the library branches has two backpacks available for checkout, one pack per user. Botetourt County Libraries say this is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the beautiful county all while learning more about our feathered friends.

Botetourt County Libraries also offer other educational activity packs for checkout. You can browse them here or stop by one of the branches.

