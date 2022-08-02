Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

First responders recognized for service on downtown Vinton fire

The firefighters worked on the downtown Vinton fire
The firefighters worked on the downtown Vinton fire(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton town officials recognized the first responders who put out the downtown fire on July 2.

It’s been exactly one month since the fire destroyed DR Music Center and several apartments. On Tuesday, Vinton’s mayor and other officials expressed their gratitude for the firefighters.

During the overnight fire, firefighters put out the flames in a couple of hours.

Roanoke County’s fire captain explained while many of the first responders are humble, they’re grateful to be recognized.

“Most of them will say ‘we’re just doing our job,’ but it’s good to have some recognition especially because this was such a large event and a large fire,” Captain John Ferron said. “We normally don’t have a fire this big so it’s good to have some recognition for it because it was a lot of work.”

The DR Music Center building has now been completely torn down.

No one was hurt during the fire on July 2nd.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash

Latest News

Credit: MGN
Padres obtain Juan Soto from Nationals in blockbuster deal
Sen. Tim Kaine reacts to death of Al-Qaeda leader.
Kaine reacts to death of Al-Qaeda leader
Some schools fall under CEP program.
Free and reduced lunches are changing for the 2022-2023 school year
Over the Edge fundraiser for new medical clinic in Dominican Republic
Over the Edge Fundraiser for New Medical Clinic in Dominican Republic