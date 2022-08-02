First responders recognized for service on downtown Vinton fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton town officials recognized the first responders who put out the downtown fire on July 2.

It’s been exactly one month since the fire destroyed DR Music Center and several apartments. On Tuesday, Vinton’s mayor and other officials expressed their gratitude for the firefighters.

During the overnight fire, firefighters put out the flames in a couple of hours.

Roanoke County’s fire captain explained while many of the first responders are humble, they’re grateful to be recognized.

“Most of them will say ‘we’re just doing our job,’ but it’s good to have some recognition especially because this was such a large event and a large fire,” Captain John Ferron said. “We normally don’t have a fire this big so it’s good to have some recognition for it because it was a lot of work.”

The DR Music Center building has now been completely torn down.

No one was hurt during the fire on July 2nd.

