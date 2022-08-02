Hidden Valley’s Scott Weaver Begins 14th Season as Titans’ Head Coach

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Coach Scott Weaver is now the school’s AD as he begins his 14th season as the Head Titan. Weaver welcomes back 12 starters from last season’s team that went 7 and 4. The Titans started 6 and 0 last year before losing 4 of their last 5 games. And Weaver is out to make sure his team is better over the long haul.

“We’re pretty seasoned on the line and we’re really young everywhere else,” said Weaver. “It would be nice one of these years to put them both together at the same time but I don’t think that’s really how high school football works. But it’s a good group of hard working kids.”

