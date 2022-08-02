Inflation expected to take a toll on teacher classroom costs

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - For teachers, a new school year can come with a cost.

According to a survey by retail experts, teachers who plan to buy items for their classrooms expect to spend a lot more this school year due to inflation.

Diving into their own pockets to buy supplies for their classrooms is certainly not new for teachers.

But, like just about every other area, inflation is expected to take its toll this fall as teachers get their classrooms for another year.

According to savings.com, the average teacher will spend an average of $500 dollars out-of-pocket on their classrooms this year.

Of course, researchers say the effects of the pandemic did play a part in cost increases.

School leaders say they are working to make sure they’re stocked up early on to try and help meet the demand during the year.

“We actually take the remaining supplies and box those up and every school gets the additional supplies-- so every school has their own supply closet. So this is to help supply that supply closet for the year, and if schools have problems during the school year, they reach out to me,” said Denise Kennedy who works at the Bedford County Department of Social Services.

“So as they get going, the kids will run out of crayons and run out of glue sticks and paper and pencils and things like that. Well, we’re trying to raise supplies so that our schools have enough for the whole year round,” said Chuck Lionberger the director of community relations at Roanoke County Public Schools.

Many school districts plan to help by holding school supply drives throughout Virginia’s Tax-Free weekend.

If you can pick up an extra supply or two, it could make a big difference.

