Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Kaine reacts to death of Al-Qaeda leader

Sen. Tim Kaine reacts to death of Al-Qaeda leader.
Sen. Tim Kaine reacts to death of Al-Qaeda leader.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says the drone strike that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was a very complex operation, undertaken with a high degree of skill.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a teleconference Tuesday morning.

He praised the intelligence officers and military personnel who carried out the mission. And he said the Biden administration deserves credit for making it a priority, and waiting for an opportunity to strike without civilian casualties.

Kaine said it also should send a message.

“If you take action against the United States, you can live in safe houses for 20 years and live like a shadow and a fugitive, yourself and your family, but even if you do that, we’re going to find you,” Kaine said. “And we’re going to be patient and we’re going to find you and we’re going to make you pay if you attack the United States.”

That the Taliban was providing safe haven for Al-Qaeda leadership in Afghanistan, Kaine said, is another indication the Taliban cannot be trusted.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash

Latest News

Credit: MGN
Padres obtain Juan Soto from Nationals in blockbuster deal
The firefighters worked on the downtown Vinton fire
First responders recognized for service on downtown Vinton fire
Some schools fall under CEP program.
Free and reduced lunches are changing for the 2022-2023 school year
Over the Edge fundraiser for new medical clinic in Dominican Republic
Over the Edge Fundraiser for New Medical Clinic in Dominican Republic