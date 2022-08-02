Kaine reacts to death of Al-Qaeda leader

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says the drone strike that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was a very complex operation, undertaken with a high degree of skill.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a teleconference Tuesday morning.

He praised the intelligence officers and military personnel who carried out the mission. And he said the Biden administration deserves credit for making it a priority, and waiting for an opportunity to strike without civilian casualties.

Kaine said it also should send a message.

“If you take action against the United States, you can live in safe houses for 20 years and live like a shadow and a fugitive, yourself and your family, but even if you do that, we’re going to find you,” Kaine said. “And we’re going to be patient and we’re going to find you and we’re going to make you pay if you attack the United States.”

That the Taliban was providing safe haven for Al-Qaeda leadership in Afghanistan, Kaine said, is another indication the Taliban cannot be trusted.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.