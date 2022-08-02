Lanto Griffin Charity Classic Returns to Ballyhack Golf Club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -PGA Tour pro Lanto Griffin from Blacksburg was unable to make his annual charity golf event at Ballyhack Golf Club Monday because of recent back surgery. But he had a couple of capable fill ins at the course. Former British Open winner and current CBS golf analyst Ian Baker Finch was on hand to give a pre-round clinic alongside PGA Tour pro Marc Leishman.

More than 70 golfers then teed it up on the links style course in Roanoke County to raise money for Lanto’s charities, including the First Tee, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, and the Carilion Clinic Lanto Griffin Fund to support families facing financial hardship due to terminal illness.

