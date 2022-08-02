Manchin negotiates to speed completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Washington negotiations delivered a deal on climate, health care and taxes.

The talks between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and other Democratic leaders could also have a major impact on the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Reports indicate Manchin secured agreements that could speed completion of the natural gas pipeline.

In remarks during Senate hearings and in other public statements, Manchin has made it clear how he feels about the project.

“If the Mountain Valley Pipeline is not completed…” Manchin said during a hearing on March 3, “there will not be another investment taking the most abundant, plentiful gas reserves out of an area that can basically backfill, so that we don’t have a Texas, so that we have LNG, so that we’re able to do the things that we need to.”

The recent negotiations with Democratic leaders include provisions that could streamline the permitting process for energy projects, and spur completion of the MVP.

Grace Tuttle is an organizer for POWHR, the Protect our Water, Heritage Rights Coalition.

She was outside the White House calling on President Biden to declare a climate emergency when we spoke Tuesday morning.

“It’s certainly upsetting and maddening to be used as a bargaining chip, but that is really just the latest in a long list of insults to our communities in Appalachia,” Tuttle told WDBJ7. “And it’s just the latest example of what it means to be a sacrifice zone.”

David Sligh is Conservation Director for the group Wild Virginia.

“There’s an awful lot to save out there from further destruction from Mountain Valley Pipeline and we just think it would wrong for Congress to skip over those protections that were promised,” he said.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine was asked about the negotiations during a teleconference with reporters Tuesday morning. He said wants to know more.

“The deal was in exchange for getting an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act. We will have the opportunity to debate and vote on permitting improvements, but no one has made commitments on how they’re going to vote,” Kaine said. “And I’m certainly not going to make a commitment until I see what that bill is.”

The permitting legislation could come up for a vote before the end of September.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.