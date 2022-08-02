Hometown Local
“The Nutcracker” and “Cinderella” are coming to Berglund Center

(Southwest Virginia Ballet)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Berglund Center is announcing two upcoming shows by the Southwest Virginia Ballet, The Nutcracker and Cinderella.

The Nutcracker is set to arrive for its 30th winter in Roanoke, showing December 10 and December 11. The Nutcracker is adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann’s The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

Featuring a large cast of performers, Southwest Virginia Ballet’s The Nutcracker is the largest and longest running in the Roanoke region and has won Platinum Awards in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Southwest Virginia Ballet’s The Nutcracker features original choreography by artistic director Pedro Szalay, performances by company members of Southwest Virginia Ballet, chorus members from Botetourt Music Academy as well as a special guest “artist” from Angels of Assisi.

  • Event: December 10 and December 11, 2022 | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
  • Show Times: December 10 | 2:00pm and 7:00pm, December 11 | 3:00pm
  • Tickets: $59, $49, $32 and $20

The story of Cinderella is coming to life on April 1, 2023. Southwest Virginia Ballet is bringing this fairy tale classic to the stage as Cinderella is transformed from servant girl to princess when she is whisked away in her pumpkin carriage to the Royal Ball and meets the prince of her dreams.

Southwest Virginia Ballet’s Artistic Director has created original choreography to the music by composer Sergei Prokofiev. The three act Cinderella will feature 40 dancers.

  • Event: April 1, 2022 | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
  • Show Times: 2:00pm and 7:00pm
  • Tickets: $59, $49, $32 and $20

Tickets are on sale NOW, and are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

