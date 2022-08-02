Padres obtain Juan Soto from Nationals in blockbuster deal

SAN DIEGO (WDBJ7/AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in one of baseball’s biggest deals at the trade deadline.

The Padres vaulted their postseason chances by adding one of the game’s best young hitters. The Padres also obtained first baseman Josh Bell while sending a haul of players to Washington that included left-handed rookie MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana.

The Nationals bid their superstar farewell in a flurry of Tweets Tuesday:

On behalf of the Lerner family and the entire Nationals organization…



Thank you, Juan. pic.twitter.com/VZSjRF5HkG — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 2, 2022

From The Greatest Teenage Hitter in MLB History to World Series Champion.



You took the league by storm immediately and have accomplished more than most do in a lifetime.



You always put on a show for DC.



Thank you, World Series Champion Juan Soto.@JuanSoto25_ pic.twitter.com/zWtEwUZHag — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 2, 2022

Voit was a late addition to the trade and was scratched from the lineup shortly before the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

