Padres obtain Juan Soto from Nationals in blockbuster deal

Credit: MGN
Credit: MGN(MGN)
By The Associated Press and WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT
SAN DIEGO (WDBJ7/AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in one of baseball’s biggest deals at the trade deadline.

The Padres vaulted their postseason chances by adding one of the game’s best young hitters. The Padres also obtained first baseman Josh Bell while sending a haul of players to Washington that included left-handed rookie MacKenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana.

The Nationals bid their superstar farewell in a flurry of Tweets Tuesday:

Voit was a late addition to the trade and was scratched from the lineup shortly before the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

